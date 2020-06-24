New Soaky Mountain Waterpark opens to the public this weekend

The 50-acre attraction is filled with slides, a water coaster, kiddie area and wave pool.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sevierville's newest attraction opens its doors to the public for the first time this weekend.

The new Soaky Mountain waterpark will start its soft opening on June 27, with plans in the works for a grand opening early in the 2021 season. It will feature 50 acres of watercoasters, pools, rivers and other watery rides.

Season passholders and guests of Wilderness at the Smokies will also be able to get a sneak preview of the park on June 25 and June 26.

“We want to throw a big celebration to mark the opening of this fabulous waterpark, but for right now, we will have to wait and practice responsible social distancing and other safety precautions outlined in our Safer at Play Program,” Dave Andrews, general manager of Soaky Mountain Waterpark, said.

WBIR got a sneak peek at the park, including the Avalaunch, a first-of-its-kind watercoaster.

A classic wave pool, Soaky Surge, sits in the middle of the park with features that allow it to generate waves 6 feet high.

There are two different areas that are perfect for families with little ones. Boomers Bay features mini versions of the adult-sized slides. At The Hive, kids can play in a playground type structure with a water bucket dump and other slides.

Officials said they encourage people to buy tickets in advance since Soaky Mountain Waterpark will follow social distancing guidelines and operate at restricted capacity levels. Fewer tickets may be available as a result.

Season passholders will be accommodated, according to a press release. Season passes bought by Friday will also cover entry Summer 2021. Wearing masks are encouraged, but not required for guests. You can read more about Soaky Mountain's Covid-19 safety guidelines here.

Officials said that masks will be optional inside of Soaky Mountain Waterpark, and they will not be allowed in any water attractions. They also created a safety plan for employees and visitors, to keep people healthy while they visit the park.

The CDC has stated that there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the use of specially-treated water. Soaky Mountain has said that they will regularly maintain and disinfect the water in attractions with chlorine or bromine, to kill off COVID-19.

Food will also be served out of modified trucks, redone to provide more seating.

TICKET INFO

Season admission passes are on sale now through June 26 for $100, including the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Daily admission tickets are $45 for anyone above 42 inches and $40 for anyone under 42 inches tall. Children under three years old do not need a ticket, according to a press release.

Officials said the waterpark will be open through Labor Day.