ORLANDO, Fla. — When Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disney's Hollywood Studios this past August, one major attraction was still under construction.

Media attending a preview for the land were given a sneak peek at the Rise of the Resistance attraction but were prohibited from taking in cameras or cellphones. It was only a glimpse, but a jaw-dropping one: A hyper-realistic First Order Star Destroyer hangar bay filled with more than 40 stormtroopers and a life-sized TIE fighter.

Rise of the Resistance officially opens Thursday at Galaxy's Edge in Disney World -- before Disneyland in California gets it next month.

Disney describes it as “one of the most immersive, ambitious and technologically advanced attractions" the parks have ever created.

The attraction uses multiple ride systems including a simulator and a trackless ride vehicle. It also incorporates thousands of special effects and animatronics, which will appeal to both avid "Star Wars" fans and casual ones looking for a thrilling experience.

Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm collaborated in writing the script for the attraction’s story so park guests will feel they’re playing an authentic role in the "Star Wars" franchise.

Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Fifty menacing First Order Stormtroopers await guests as they arrive in the hangar bay of a Star Destroyer as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California that takes guests into a climactic battle between the Resistance and the First Order. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) Fifty menacing First Order Stormtroopers await guests as they arrive in the hangar bay of a Star Destroyer as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California that takes guests into a climactic battle between the Resistance and the First Order. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) Poe Dameron’s X-wing starfighter, Black One, appears in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, opening Dec. 5, 2019, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California. Poe escorts guests off Batuu as they attempt to rendezvous with General Leia Organa in this groundbreaking new attraction inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. (Kent Phillips, photographer) Guests dodge huge turbolaser cannons as they attempt to escape a First Order Star Destroyer as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) As guests move through the queue in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, they see flight suits and other military equipment inside the Resistance encampment. The queue sets the stage for the groundbreaking new attraction, opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California that takes guests into a climactic battle between the Resistance and the First Order. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) Guests race past massive AT-AT walkers aboard a First Order Star Destroyer as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) Guests flee First Order Stormtroopers onboard a Star Destroyer as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) Fifty menacing First Order Stormtroopers await guests as they arrive in the hangar bay of a Star Destroyer as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California that takes guests into a climactic battle between the Resistance and the First Order. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) BB-8 greets guests inside the makeshift briefing room as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California that takes guests into a climactic battle between the Resistance and the First Order. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) Guests board an Intersystem Transport Ship to blast off Batuu alongside other Resistance recruits as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, opening Dec. 5, 2019, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California. The groundbreaking new attraction inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge takes guests into a climactic battle between the Resistance and the First Order. (Kent Phillips, photographer) A First Order Stormtrooper stands guard in a Star Destroyer hangar bay beneath a docked TIE fighter in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California. Guests enter the hangar bay after their ship is caught in the Star Destroyer’s tractor beam. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) As guests move through the queue in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, they see flight suits and other military equipment inside the Resistance encampment. The queue sets the stage for the groundbreaking new attraction, opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California that takes guests into a climactic battle between the Resistance and the First Order. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) First Order troops and stormtroopers patrol the hangar bay of a Star Destroyer in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California. Guests enter the hangar bay after their ship is caught in the Star Destroyer’s tractor beam in this thrilling new Disney experience. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) Fifty menacing First Order Stormtroopers await guests as they arrive in the hangar bay of a Star Destroyer as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California that takes guests into a climactic battle between the Resistance and the First Order. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) Guests come face to face with First Order Supreme Leader Kylo Ren as they race through a Star Destroyer in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California. (Steven Diaz, photographer) Guests come face to face with First Order Supreme Leader Kylo Ren as they stumble into the bridge of a Star Destroyer in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California. (Steven Diaz, photographer) Guests board a First Order Short-Range Evacuation Vehicle – otherwise known as an escape pod – in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California. (Steven Diaz, photographer) First Order R5-series astromech droids pilot troop transports onboard a Star Destroyer in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California that takes guests into a climactic battle between the Resistance and the First Order. (Kent Phillips, photographer) Guests see Poe Dameron’s X-wing starfighter, Black One (foreground), and board an Intersystem Transport Ship (background) as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California that takes guests into a climactic battle between the Resistance and the First Order. (Kent Phillips, photographer) Fifty menacing First Order Stormtroopers await guests as they arrive in the hangar bay of a Star Destroyer as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California that takes guests into a climactic battle between the Resistance and the First Order. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) Lieutenant Bek, a Mon Calamari Resistance officer, speaks with guests aboard an Intersystem Transport Ship as they blast off Batuu in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California that takes guests into a climactic battle between the Resistance and the First Order. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

The attraction entrance is themed like a temporary encampment for the Resistance near the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu. The encampment turns into the crumbling remains of ancient ruins, which provide adequate cover for the Resistance heroes.

Once inside the main area, you'll see a holo-transmission of Rey alongside droid BB-8, who will welcome you as new Resistance recruits. The plan is to reunite with General Leia Organa at a new location off-planet -- but the spot must be kept a secret from the First Order.

You'll have to quickly get on a nearby Intersystem Transport Ship (the first of several ride systems) to avoid a First Order Star Destroyer. Of course, things don't go as planned.

Before you can jump to lightspeed in the ship, it's caught by the Star Destroyer and pulled into the massive hangar bay. You'll then get in another ride vehicle -- an eight-passenger First Order Fleet Transport piloted by a black R5 series droid.

Now, you have to find a way to escape through life-sized, cinematic scenes including dozens of stormtroopers, TIE fighters, AT-AT walkers circa "Empire Strikes Back," turboblaster canons and frequent blaster fire.

And, the attraction is full of Disney cast members turned into First Order troops, Resistance fighters and the insidious Kylo Ren.

To finally escape, you'll have to get into the next ride vehicle -- and freefall into space.

At more than 15 minutes long, the attraction goes beyond the standard theme park ride. It looks and feels more like a movie or TV show set than a multi-faceted experience.

Those still looking for their part in a "Star Wars" story -- which was promised at the opening of Galaxy's Edge -- will find it in Rise of the Resistance.

RELATED: Dying 'Star Wars' fan and family get to see 'The Rise of Skywalker'

RELATED: 5 tips for building a droid at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

RELATED: We went inside Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance before it opens. Here's what it's like

RELATED: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: 7 things to know about the new land at Disney World

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge RISE OF THE RESISTANCE -- Disney guests will traverse the corridors of a Star Destroyer and join an epic battle between the First Order and the Resistance – including a face-off with Kylo Ren – when Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opens Dec. 5, 2019 at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020 at Disneyland Resort in California. At 14 acres each, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios is Disney’s largest single-themed land expansion ever. (Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks)

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter