PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood nights are getting brighter this summer with extended hours, fireworks and a nighttime spectacular.

Beginning this Saturday, the theme park will stay open until 9:30 p.m. each night followed by Dolly’s Nights of Many Colors fireworks display. The fireworks are set to some of Dolly’s songs, including “Paint Your Dreams across the Sky” created for this show.

Some of the best viewing areas include the Timber Canyon/Wilderness Pass, Country Fair in front of the Grandstand Cafe, and Adventures in Imagination between Dolly's Closet and Dreamsong Theater.

The Wildwood Tree, which has nearly 650 butterflies and thousands of leaves, will also come to life this summer. The tree will glow as music and lights transform it into a nighttime experience.

The Dollywood Summer Celebration ends Aug. 4.

