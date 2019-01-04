PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — WonderWorks has partnered up with the Autism Society of East TN to host a Spirit Day at WonderWorks to support Autism Awareness Day on April 2.

Admission to the attraction will be just $10 from 4 to 9 p.m.

A portion of ticket sales during these hours will then be donated to the Autism Society of East TN.

Then, on Sunday, April 7, adults and children living with autism can enjoy a sensory day at WonderWorks.

From 2 to 6 p.m. the exhibits will be altered to provide limited stimulation for children with special needs. The music is lowered and loud exhibits will not be operational.

WonderWorks hopes they can create a safe environment for the kids to enjoy the attraction without feeling overwhelmed.