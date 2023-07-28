Country artist Corey Kent joins Tennessee Valley Fair lineup

Five acts will be performing at the fair's 2023 Concert Series. Tickets are available online.

KNOX COUNTY, Tennessee — The 103rd Tennessee Valley Fair has added a new name to the 2023 Concert Series. Country artist Corey Kent will be performing with special guest Dillon Carmicheal on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Kent is joining several other musical acts at the fair this year, including Grammy winner and Tallahassee native T-Pain.

Five acts will be performing at the Homer Hamilton Amphitheater during the fair.

It will be kicking off with 38 Special on Friday, Sept. 8, followed by KC and the Sunshine Band on Sunday, Sept. 10. Next, Travis Tritt will be performing on Tuesday, Sept. 12, with T-Pain singing on Sept. 14.

The Concert Series will conclude with Corey Kent and Dillon Carmichael on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Regular admission tickets to the fair are on sale now. You can find out more on the Tennessee Valley Fair's website.

The fair will run from Sept. 8 through Sept. 17 at Chilhowee Park in Knoxville.