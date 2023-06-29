Announcement regarding 10News2

Viewers can watch “live” newscasts and the latest news, weather and sports coverage Straight from the Heart of East Tennessee on the WBIR 10News app and WBIR.com.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 10News2, WBIR-TV’s cable-only news and replay channel available to Comcast and Charter subscribers, will be discontinued beginning Friday, June 30th at 11:59 p.m. 10News2 aired “live” local newscasts, newscast replays and regular episodes of WBIR’s The Heartland Series with Bill Landry.

There is no change to Comcast and Charter subscribers’ access to WBIR-TV’s regular channels.

Viewers can also watch “live” newscasts and the latest news, weather and sports coverage Straight from the Heart of East Tennessee on the WBIR 10News app and WBIR.com.

You can also find WBIR’s “live” and on-demand newscasts, regularly scheduled episodes of The Heartland Series and other original feature series on WBIR’s free streaming service: 10News+.

10News+ also features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live. The app is free to download on Roku and Amazon Fire devices.