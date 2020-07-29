Food Network casting "amazing cooks" in Knoxville area for Chopped

According to the casting notice, they are looking for frontline workers within a six-hour drive of Knoxville for a Chopped episode.

Think you can turn crazy ingredients into a three-course meal, under intense time limits and with television cameras following your every move?

If you've got what it takes, Food Network's Chopped wants you!

The show that usually pits four chefs against each other is now looking for frontline workers who are "amazing cooks" to compete in an episode of the show, according to JS Casting.

According to the casting notice, they are looking for frontline workers within a six-hour drive of Knoxville for a Chopped episode.