Dolly Parton's "Coat of Many Colors" to air on WBIR Thursday night

The movie is based on the song of the same name, where Dolly recounts the story of a special coat her mother made for her when she was a little girl

The movie based on Dolly Parton's favorite song will air Thursday night on WBIR.

"Coat of Many Colors" originally debuted in 2015 on NBC. The movie takes us back to the tough times of Dolly's childhood, growing up in the Smoky Mountains.

It's based on the song of the same name, where Dolly recounts the story of a special coat her mother made for her when she was a little girl, and the special lessons that she learned as a result. Out of the thousands of songs that she has written, Dolly has always said it is her favorite.

The movie features Ricky Shroder and Jennifer Nettles as Parton's parents and Alyvia Alyn Lind as Dolly.

While it's not a Christmas movie in the traditional sense, it's a story of family and love that's pretty special this time of year.