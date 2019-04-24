James Holzhauer, you have officially become immortalized on America's most popular game show.

On Tuesday night, the 34-year-old sports gambler from Las Vegas became the fastest contestant in Jeopardy! history to hit the $1 million mark with career earnings (non-tournament action).

Heading into the contest, Holzhauer had amassed $942,738 in winnings and needed only $57,262 to crack the $1 million mark in just 14 episodes.

Holzhauer's ho-hum take for the evening: $118,816.

With tonight's virtuoso performance, Holzhauer (education: mathematics degree from the University of Illinois) joins Ken Jennings as the only Jeopardy! champions to amass $1 million in non-tournament play.

OTHER STORIES

And while Jennings holds the records for most consecutive victories (74) and career earnings ($2.5 million), it's Holzhauer who's taking Jeopardy! to new levels of hysteria on social media.

For example, Holzhauer has quickly become famous for aggressively bouncing around the board in search of daily doubles (typically at high values) ... and then doubling down his efforts during Final Jeopardy, regardless of how certain the daily victory might be.

Holzhauer already owns the show's single-game record for winnings ($131,127) and has absurdly averaged $75,825 over his 14-game stint on Jeopardy!

For better context, a typical Jeopardy! champion would be fortunate to break the $20,000 mark in a single outing.