KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Jeopardy! legend-in-the-making James Holzhauer did it again.

He won his 17th straight day on Jeopardy! Friday night, and his winnings now total $1,275,587.

As we all watch Holzhauer slay the game on TV, he's sitting somewhere in silence, unable to tell anyone how each pre-recorded episode ends.

According to Emily Herndon, one of several Knoxville Jeopardy! champions, these episodes are shot months in advance.

If you blab, they keep your money.

That's just one thing we learned from this former winner.

"It was amazing," said Herndon. "I mean it was a personal moral victory you know, it's like oh I am good enough to be on the show."

Almost five years after her $8,100 Jeopardy! win in 2014, Herndon is watching the show with a different eye.

"You can be the smartest person in the world, but if you can't get in on the buzzer it's not gonna do you any good," she said.

Herndon said a lot of it comes down to banking the Daily Doubles, and having good reflexes.

"When you go to your audition, they give you a Jeopardy! pen, or they used to, and they say 'take this home and practice using it,'" said Herndon.

And to get to the audition you have to take an online test.

It's timed and only given out on set dates, so you can't cheat.

If you pass, you get to audition in person in the city closest to you.

"You do a little mock round of Jeopardy! where you ring in with the buzzer, you answer questions," said Herndon.

Then it's time to start studying.

"There's a myth out there that they give you study materials which is not true," said Herndon.

So it's up to you to watch old episodes and find study guides to get ready for the real thing.

Herndon said you pay your own way to Los Angeles for filming, and you pay for your hotel room, too.

"The only way you get comped is if you won on the Friday show and had to come back to tape the next week," said Herndon. "Then they would pay your flight back to California."

Jeopardy! shoots two weeks of episodes in two days. That's five episodes a day. And if you win, it moves quickly.

"They change your clothes really fast and you have to get back out there," said Herndon.

So Holzhauer has been competing on Jeopardy! five times a day for going on four days.

All while other contestants are waiting in the audience for their name to be randomly drawn next.

"Be as supportive of the other contestants as [you] are of [James] because everyone's out there doing their best," said Herndon.

She notes his strategy is different than we usually see.

Holzhauer starts with the big money questions instead of going from the top down, which Herndon said is a bigger risk for a bigger reward.

A Jeopardy! spokesperson said the show will not run out of money if Holzhauer keeps winning. They budget for this.

He will have to pay state income tax in California for his winnings, on top of federal taxes.

Herndon said once players are out, they can't go back to compete again in a regular season while Alex Trebek is still host. It's in the rules.

If you want to see if you're up for the mental challenge, Jeopardy! has practice tests online.

Herndon said the show's contestant coordinator is encouraging more women to take the Jeopardy! entrance test, wanting to see more women compete.

