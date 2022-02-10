The Heartland Series' Bill Landry gets surprise reunion at Museum of Appalachia

A group of former colleagues including producers, photographers and editors gathered for a surprise reunion to reminisce on their time working on the series.

CLINTON, Tenn. — Long-time East Tennesseans will be familiar with WBIR's "The Heartland Series" hosted by Bill Landry.

Created in 1984 by Steve Dean, the series highlighted Appalachian culture through stories about mountain customs and mysteries to discover in the region.

With nearly 2,000 episodes and 150 specials, "The Heartland Series" ran until 2009 and won several TV and film awards including two Emmys.

Landry hosted the show for 25 years also serving as a writer, actor, co-producer and performer.

On a recent trip to the Museum of Appalachia in Clinton, another East Tennessee institution dedicated to celebrating the region, Landry got a surprise that was years in the making.

