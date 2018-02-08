ATLANTA -- A woman in a grocery check-out line in Atlanta received an act of kindness from a shopper she didn't know. That shopper turned out to be rapper and actor Ludacris.

Therra Jaramillo said times have been hard since her husband, John, died of brain cancer.

She said she was down to almost nothing in her kitchen, for her or her rescue animals.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

"I was making rice and vegetables for me and the dogs," she said.

Then her water heater broke down and needed replacing. And one of her client's--she is a freelance writer--was late sending her a check for a job she'd done.

She was down to almost nothing in her checking account.

A friend gave her a gift card to Whole Foods.

On Monday, Jaramillo went grocery shopping. But when she was in the checkout line, she realized she didn't have enough on the gift card to pay for all of the groceries.

The shopper just ahead of her told the cashier he would pay.

Jaramillo spoke up, not sure what she'd just heard him say.

"He turned to me and he said, 'I said I got this.' And I looked at him, and he said, 'All of this, don't put anything back.'"

Tears filled Jaramillo's eyes right there at check-out, not recognizing through her tears, at first, who the man--who told her that his name was Chris--really was.

"I kept looking at him, and thinking, this man is an angel."

Once he left, the cashier spoke up.

"And she goes, you know that's a famous rapper, you know, that's Ludacris. And I went, 'What! What!' and I screamed."

It was Chris "Ludacris" Bridges: Atlanta's own mega-star performer and rapper and business mogul.

Jaramillo went home, still stunned, and told her friends on Facebook. The post went viral.

The reaction, Jaramillo says, is that people are realizing her encounter at the checkout line was more than just about a famous star buying her some groceries.

"They see a light in a world that for a lot of people... has gone dark.... He gave me a gift that is not perishable.... Just like that, I thought how powerful kindness really is. And how life-changing unexpected kindness is. Everybody can do something. Kindness is one of the most powerful currencies in the world, in that the more you spend it, the richer you get."

Therra knows from the news that bad things can happen in an instant.

"But good things can happen in an instant, too... you can make that happen."

Photos: Ludacris

PHOTOS: Ludacris
01 / 10
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Co-hosts Ciara (L) and Ludacris speak onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
02 / 10
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Co-host Ludacris attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
03 / 10
FAYETTEVILLE, GA - JANUARY 28: Ludacris and Rick Ross attend Rick Ross' 40th Birthday Celebration on January 28, 2016 in Fayetteville, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for The Vanity Group)
04 / 10
SANTA MONICA, CA - AUGUST 06: Rapper Ludacris takes the stage at the Bud Light Party Convention in Los Angeles, August 6, 2016. Bud Light - America's most popular and inclusive beer brand - is taking the Bud Light Party on the road with 13-city Convention Tour from 8/5-8/27 at Barker Hangar on August 6, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Bud Light)
05 / 10
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 17: Dr. Bennet Omalu, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Ludacris attend "Concussion" Atlanta Screening at Cinebistro Town Brookhaven on December 17, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment)
06 / 10
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 24: Recording artist Ludacris poses for a selfie photo with fans while performing onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
07 / 10
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 28: Ludacris attends his foundation to team up with Feeding America and the Atlanta Community Food Bank for Hunger Action Month at Carrie-Steele-Pitts Home on September 28, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Feeding America)
08 / 10
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 03: Ludacris attends 20th Century Fox's "The Peanuts Movie" VIP &amp; Red Carpet Screening on November 3, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 20th Century Fox/Allied Integrated Marketing)
09 / 10
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Chris "Ludacris" Bridges (C) with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta/Hughes Spalding attendees at "Storks" private screening hosted by The Ludacris Foundation &amp; Unspoken Angels at Regal Cinemas Atlantic Station on September 3, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)
10 / 10
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 10: Ludacris attends th Harley-Davidson Celebrates Black Label Collection With Rolling Stone at Harley-Davidson of New York City on February 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)
© 2018 WXIA