Coalfield's Ethan Lively gets knocked out on The Voice

COALFIELD, Tenn. — Coalfield's Ethan Lively's journey on NBC's The Voice ended on Monday night.

The 17-year-old performed Travis Tritt's “Help Me Hold On” in the Knockout Rounds against teammate Jordan Matthew Young, who performed “She Talks to Angels.”

All of the judges praised Ethan for his amazingly deep voice.

Nick Jonas said he continued to surprise him and said he had a "unique instrument."

John Legend said his voice was "so cool."

Kelly Clarkson said she was still amazed that he was only 17 and called him unique.

It was all up to Blake Shelton, who said he wished he'd called in sick so he didn't have to make such a tough decision. He called Ethan's voice "crazy cool" and said there weren't many like it in country music.

However, he said he would pick the one "who was ready right now" and it was Jordan.

"That was a heartbreaker for me because he has that unique, once-in-a-lifetime type of voice," said Shelton.

Ethan ended his journey in his humble way.