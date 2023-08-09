'The Kelly Clarkson Show' is coming to WBIR Channel 10 starting Monday

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" will be airing weekdays at 3 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will be coming to WBIR Channel 10's weekday afternoon lineup.

Starting Monday, Sept. 11, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will air Mondays through Fridays from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on WBIR Channel 10.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" is hosted by Kelly Clarkson of "American Idol" fame and features uplifting stories, live musical performances, humor, games and other surprises.

The show is replacing "Dr. Phil," which ended its 21st and final season last spring. Dr. Phil McGraw made the decision to end the show at the close of the 2022-23 season, according to CBS Media Ventures.

“With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do," said McGraw.