Twisted love: The daring 2006 prison escape that ended in East Tennessee, tonight on WBIR and Dateline NBC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Kansas dog trainer falls in love with a convicted murderer, stages a daring prison break, and runs away with him to start a new life in rural Tennessee.

In 2006, a high-profile prison escape ended right here in East Tennessee with one of the largest chases Interstate 75 has ever seen.

John Manard, convicted of murder after a 1996 carjacking, had been serving a life sentence in a Lansing, Kansas prison. That's where he met Toby Young, a woman who volunteered to run the prison's Safe Harbor Prison Dog Program to rehabilitate inmates.

Young -- a mother of two -- said she had suddenly and inexplicably fallen in love with Manard and fantasized about starting a new life with him. On February 12, 2006 -- she acted on those fantasies and was able to smuggle Manard out of prison in a dog crate.

The two vanished with more than $10,000 and two guns, altered their appearance, and tried to hide away in a remote cabin in Alpine, Tennessee.

Their new life on the run would not last long, though. Two weeks later, their pickup truck was spotted in Chattanooga -- and what followed was a wild chase as they tried to outrun the law on I-75 between Knoxville and Chattanooga.

