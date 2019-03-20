An actor with ties to Chattanooga is appearing on a popular NBC drama.

Maury Morgan is a graduate of the University of Tennessee - Chattanooga campus and recently scored a recurring role on ‘This Is Us.’

Morgan has spent nearly two decades working as a professional actor but her passion for acting began long before that.

“I grew up watching Hollywood and just being in love with it,” said Morgan.

After high school, Morgan moved to Chattanooga and attended UTC where she majored in mass communication, minored in economics and took drama classes on the side. She graduated in 1995 but Morgan says her move to Los Angeles didn’t happen right away.

"I used to tell people, I'm like Johnny Cash. I've been everywhere. From UTC and Chattanooga, I left and went to Philadelphia. I then went to New York. After 9/11, I took a respite in Colorado and then eventually made it out to L.A.," said Morgan.

As a fan of ‘This Is Us’, when she got the chance to audition for a part on the show she jumped at it and remembers the moment she read an email saying the role was hers.

“I just shrieked and everybody on the plane is looking at me and I was like, 'Oh, I just forgot where I was for a second,' but I was thrilled to say the least,” said Morgan.

On the show, she plays Liz, who is the owner of a dance studio.

Morgan has already appeared in one episode and will appear in two more.

She says working with the other actors on the show was an experience she will always remember.

“They are smart and funny and warm and just genuine, and it was just a true pleasure to be there and working with them,” Morgan said.

Morgan says she has fond memories of Chattanooga and several friends who still live in the area. She still comes back to visit.

'This Is Us' airs on Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. on NBC.

You can see Morgan in the March 19 episode and again during the season finale on April 2.