HARRIMAN, Tenn. — Planning for the fourth annual Tennessee Pirate Fest is underway, and they are looking for pirates.

There will be a special audition for the street character cast Aug. 31 from 1 to 2 p.m. at 125 Barrie Lane in Kingston.

Darkhorse Entertainment is running the auditions and is asking people to sign up by calling (865) 466-1902 or emailing DarkhorseLLC@comcast.net.

Auditions will include singing, speaking in a pirate voice or British accent, and participating in improvisational games. Costumes and theatrical experience are helpful but not required. Being 18 or older is preferred, but Darkhorse said talented, mature teens will be considered, if they have reliable transportation or ride with a participating adult.

If you are chosen, new cast members will be invited to stay for the regular weekly rehearsal. Professional acts can audition online by sending show details with a video link to the email above.

Actors are not the only thing the event is looking for. They are also accepting applications for food and craft vendors. The deadline to apply is Sept. 1. For a roughly 12’x12’ space, craft vendors must pay $30 a day and food vendors $70 a day. You can apply on the Tennessee Pirate Fest website under the "Seeking Vendor" tab.

The costumed, family-fun event will take place Saturdays and Sundays, October 12-13 and 19-20, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. rain or shine at the Tennessee Medieval Faire site in Harrima.

The event will be set in 1685 in the fictional Caribbean town of Port Royale.

Back by popular demand, the Patron Costume Contest will give people a chance to win prizes based on audience applause. The Pirate Gong Show will also return for patrons to share their talents and join a pirate crew. There will also be a Pirate School where "landlubbers" will learn to walk, talk, and sing like a pirate.

Continuous professional pirate entertainment will include interactive comedy shows, live pirate music, costumed British and pirate street characters, Combat Croquet, beach games, photo opportunities, pirate displays, and original crafts. Pirate food and cold beer will be sold.