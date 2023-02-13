Tennessee Songwriters Week returns to celebrate people behind the music

Tennessee Songwriters Week started on Feb. 1 with a qualifying round and will end with several performances across the state, including in East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Songwriters Week started Feb. 1, bringing fans and artists together from across the state to celebrate the people behind some of the music that echoes through the state's mountains and cities.

Songwriters who perform well in qualifying rounds during the first two weeks of February have a chance to perform at one of seven pre-determined showcase events. Those events run from Feb. 19 through Feb. 25.

The Bijou Theatre will host some of those events starting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 20. There will also be performances at The Down Home in Johnson City, starting at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.

The Ole Red in Gatlinburg will also host some performances starting at 5 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Some of the winners from East Tennessee in the past include Adeem the Artist, Travis Bigwood and The Lonesome Doves. A team of local judges will choose which performance will advance to the finale, based on the quality of the song and the performance as a whole.

Winners of the finale performances will be able to perform at the Bluebird Cafe and at festivals. They will also get a membership to Nashville Songwriters Association International, according to Jill Kilgore, who works with the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development.