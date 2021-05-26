Tennessee Theatre to drop mask requirement starting June 1

The theatre said it is allowing a limited period of full refunds on tickets for those uncomfortable with attending events without a mask requirement.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Theatre announced it will officially drop its mask requirement starting June 1 due to recent changes in COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The theatre said face coverings are still encouraged, and all theatre staff interacting with guests will continue to wear masks as a precaution.

If you purchased a ticket before May 26 for an event later this year but were only comfortable attending if a mask requirement was still in place, the Tennessee Theatre said it is allowing a limited time period to request a full refund on those purchases.

You are asked to contact the box office (info@tennesseetheatre.com) no later than Thursday, July 22 with your specific request. After that date, its standard "no refunds, no exchanges" policy will be in effect for all future events.

More information can be found on the Tennessee Theatre's website.