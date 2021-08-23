Tennessee Theatre announces vaccination proof or negative COVID test

The negative test will have to be taken 72 hours within the event date

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Theatre has announced that it will required patrons to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken with 72 hours of the event date.

Additionally, masks will be required for all attendees, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking.

For minors between the age of 2 to 11, a negative COVID-19 test is not required, but masks must be worn at all times except when eating or drinking.

"We are so excited about the busy schedule of entertainment planned at the Tennessee Theatre in the coming weeks and months," The Tennessee Theatre said in a press release. "Amid this excitement, there is concern about the currently rising COVID-19 case counts in our community and throughout the country."