KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Tennessee Valley Fair announced its 2019 music lineup Wednesday afternoon.

Bret Michaels, The Dirty Guv'nahs, KC and the Sunshine Band and Morgan Wallen are among the headliners for the fair's concert series.

The Dirty Guv'nahs will perform Friday, Sept. 6.

The Battle of the Cover Bands will be on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Erik Baker with The Young Fables will perform at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Morgan Wallen is slated for Monday, Sept. 9.

Keith Sweat is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Riley Green is the performer for Thursday, Sept. 12.

Bret Michaels will hit the stage on Friday, Sept. 13.

Uptown Funk is the entertainment for Saturday, Sept. 14.

And KC and the Sunshine Band will perform Sunday, Sept. 15.

All the performances will be at 8 p.m.

Click here for more information on the musical lineup.

The fair will run September 6 through 15. 2019 will be the fair's 100th year in operation.

Tickets to the fair go on sale May 31 at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase them.

For more information about the fair, click here.