PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Band Perry is coming back home to East Tennessee in May!

The musical trio is from Greeneville, Tennessee, but they'll be heading to Pigeon Forge on May 7 for a concert at The Island, according to a Facebook event hosted by the Ole Smoky Distillery.

The concert will be free, according to the event page, and will be from 8:30-10 p.m.

As of 1 p.m. on February 26, at least 9,900 had responded as "interested" in the event and another 663 had said they were "going."