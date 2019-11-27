GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — If you're looking for a unique Black Friday shopping experience, look no further.

The Band Perry is taking over an empty shop in downtown Greeneville for a yard sale.

In a facebook post on the band page, lead singer Kimberly Perry said, "I'm getting ready for 2020 and needed some space."

She goes on to say she convinced her brothers and bandmaters Reid and Neil to let her clean out their closets and the Band Perry storage closet.

The Band Perry HAPPY THANKSGIVING!! Ok so I'm getting ready for 2020 and needed som... e space - y'all I cleared OUT my closet at home. Then I convinced Reid and Neil to let me raid their closets, and THEN I went thru the TBP storage closet...and now I'm throwing a Black Friday weekend "Yard" Sale!!

In the post, Perry said you can find some of their personal clothes, new and vintage The Band Perry merchandise, memorabilia from the band, guitars and more.

According to the post, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Niswonger Foundation, a Greeneville-based group that provides education and scholarship support for kids in rural Northeast Tennessee.

The sale will be open Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be located at 130 Depot Street in Greeneville.