KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Illness has caused The Chicks to reschedule their Knoxville show.

The show was originally supposed to take place tomorrow at Thompson-Boling Arena. It's been rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 21.

All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled shows.

"We are so sorry for the inconvenience, but our priority is to put on a show you all deserve," The Chicks said in a statement.