The Cotton Eyed Joe shooting pilot episode for TV show Friday

The bar will feature new artists performing in the bar. The owner of the bar said that they're working on other projects, too.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Patrons of a bar in West Knoxville may end up on television during their visit, according to the owner of The Cotton Eyed Joe.

Officials said they're shooting a pilot episode for a new show on Friday, which will feature new musicians and artists. Hayden Coffman will perform, according to the Cotton Eyed Joe's Instagram page. Carly Rogers and Blane Rudd are also scheduled to perform.

"I always wanted to have a show about the Joe," Chuck Ward said, the owner of the bar. "I was approached by these guys to shoot it here and I was obviously all in. We're working on a couple of other exciting things, too. Maybe a dance show, who knows?"

Officials also invited people to include their friends and to be ready to dance over social media.

The bar has been open for over 25 years and won the Academy of Country Music's Award for Club of the year. Doors open at 6 p.m. Friday and people over 21 years old will need to pay $5 to get in. People between 18-21 years old will need to pay $10.

Officials said that they will follow Knox County Health Department guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.