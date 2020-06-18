The horses will gallop again! Dolly Parton's Stampede reopens July 3

The attraction will open its doors for a show once again on Friday, July 3 — the first time it has held a show since March.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Just a day before the Fourth of July, Dolly Parton's Stampede will reopen hold its first dinner show since it closed in March.

Officials with Dolly Parton's Stampede have implemented new safety measures to protect guests from COVID-19. They restructured seating to ensure guests stay at least 6 feet apart from each other and reduced their seating to half capacity.

Staff also started wearing face masks, and the facility is also deep cleaned every night, according to officials. Food preparations are also under strict guidelines and safety procedures.

The meal includes a whole rotisserie chicken, hickory-smoked barbeque pork loin, vegetable soup, biscuits, corn on the cob, herb-basted potato, a specialty dessert and unlimited Coca-Cola, tea or coffee.

During the show, guests can watch riders guide 32 horses through barrel races, flame-engulfed hoops and perform other tricks. A video-wall backdrop is also used to immerse guests in a set of Great Plains.

Tickets can be purchased online. They cost $57 for an adult ticket and $30 for children.