KNOXVILLE, Tenn — For the first time in history, the Miss Tennessee pageant is being held in Knoxville.

27 women will have their chance to vie for the crown and title.

Thompson-Boling Arena has been transformed with a huge stage and LED video walls.

The contestants will take to the stage starting Wednesday night.

They will be split into groups of 9 each night through Friday, where they will showcase their talents, evening wear and have an on-stage interview during the preliminaries.

On Saturday, the 27 women will be narrowed down to 15 based on their scores from the preliminaries throughout the week.

Not only will the winner become Miss Tennessee 2019, she will walk way with a sparkly new crown and a $15,000 scholarship. All of the top five contestants will win scholarship money.

Judges will be doing most of the heavy lifting this week, but anyone can cast a vote for the ‘People’s Choice’ award. For $1, you can vote as many times as you like and the young woman who wins will received a $1,000 scholarship as well as a chance to compete in the top 15 if not already selected.

VOTE HERE

SCHEDULE:

Preliminary Round 1: Wednesday, 7-9 p.m. Thompson-Boling Arena

Preliminary Round 2: Thursday, 7-9 p.m. Thompson-Boling Arena

Preliminary Round 3: Friday, 7-9 p.m. Thompson-Boling Arena

Finals: Saturday, 7-9 p.m. Thompson-Boling Arena

Tickets are still available. You can find them here.

A livestream can also be found on the Miss TN website and Facebook page.