KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Come on down! The Price is Right Live will host its show at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium in 2020.

The show will happen on April 9, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum box office and ticketmaster.com.

The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games from television's most popular game show.

Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase!

The Price Is Right Live™ has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price Is Right is produced by Fremantle and licensed by Fremantle.