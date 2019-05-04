An award-winning theatre is asking for help after sprinklers released hundreds of thousands of gallons of water onto their theatre.

Nearly every part of the Cumberland County Playhouse was ruined when the sprinkler system was triggered. The company is now processing what is salvageable and what has been lost, according to a press release.

"If you were thinking about giving to the Playhouse this year, now is the time," the theatre said in a Facebook post.

They say the sprinklers were triggered when an alarm company tested their sprinkler and alarms systems on Tuesday. Props for currently running shows were also ruined.

While the theatre is hopeful that insurance will eventually help pay for repairs, certain claims may take months to repair.

The theatre currently has Noises Off! on the Mainstage through April 18 and Forever Plaid in the Adventure Theatre through May 24.

Donate online by clicking the button below or at ccplayhouse.com.

Read the full Facebook post here:

At 11:00 on Tuesday, our alarm company was testing our fire and sprinkler systems. The system was triggered which released hundreds of thousands of gallons of water onto our lobby, Mainstage Theater, Adventure Theater, Orchestra Pit, downstairs dance studios, dressing rooms, and hallways. Many things were damaged: our stage floors, lighting instruments, sound and electrical equipment, and props for our currently running shows. We are in the process of assessing what is salvageable and what has been lost for good.

We have faith that insurance will eventually help us pay for repairs, but certain claims may take months to resolve. While our insurance companies appraise this situation, we need your help with our immediate flood recovery and damage costs. “The show must go on.” And we promise to overcome this obstacle and fulfill our commitments to our patrons, staff, this community, and YOU. Please come and see us, we have worked very hard to resume operations and currently have Noises Off! on the Mainstage through April 18 and Forever Plaid in the Adventure Theater through May 24.

Your continued patronage means the world to us, and we sincerely appreciate any additional donation you can offer- at any amount! Your gift is vital because it offers immediate resources that are directed to our most pressing needs.

Donate online at ccplayhouse.com. Just go to the “Support CCP” tab. Drop down and choose the donate now option and fill out the required fields.

Call Katy Parrent at 931-484-5000 ext. 118. She is happy to answer your questions about our progress and ongoing recovery.

Call or visit our box office. Their number is 931-484-5000 and they accept cash, checks or credit cards.

On behalf of all of us, we thank you in advance for your continued and faithful support. The Cumberland County Playhouse is blessed to be part of this kindhearted and remarkable community.





Bryce McDonald, Producing Director

The Cumberland County Playhouse