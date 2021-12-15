"The sound of madness" | Shinedown to play at Thompson Boling Arena May 7

The day before Mother's Day, metalheads will have a chance to rock out with a legendary band in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A legendary band recently announced a new tour, and Knoxville is on the list of places they're expected to play.

Shinedown, a rock band formed in 2001, is known for thrashing music with heavy chords and heavier vocals. Their discography includes "Sound of Madness," "The Crow & the Butterfly" and "Her Name is Alice" among many other iconic metal songs.

They are expected to play in Thompson-Boling Arena during "The Revolution's Tour" on May 7, during Mother's Day weekend.

All fans will have a chance to buy tickets starting Friday at 10 a.m. They can buy tickets online. Tickets went on sale Tuesday for Shinedown's fan club and for platinum seating presales. Live Nation and local presales started on Wednesday.

Other notable rock bands are also expected to join them at Thompson Boling Arena — namely The Pretty Reckless as well as singer Diamante.