Smokey wins first place in semifinals for national mascot competition

Smokey is hoping to get another national championship win!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Go Smokey!

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville mascot, Smokey, won first place in the semifinal round of the UCA'S Division 1A College Mascot National Championship, according to UT Sports.

Smokey will now compete for a championship title during the finals in January at ESPN's Wide World of Sports, UT Sports said.

University mascots submitted a two-minute highlight video and were judged based on character development, game situations, crowd involvement, cheer, band and dance incorporation, community service and school activities, according to UT Sports.

"Our mascot team put in an incredible amount of work this year to bring the best possible experience to fans at all of our games, community service outreaches and campus events," mascot coach Rodney Arnold said to UT Sports.

Smokey has won the national championship three times. Last year, Smokey finished just one-tenth of a point short of winning the program's fourth national championship, according to UT Sports.