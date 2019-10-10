KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thomas Rhett's Very Hot Summer Tour will stop in Knoxville Thursday.

Special guests include Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, and Rhett Akins.

Most of the tickets appear to be sold out but you could still find some for about $30 in the balcony of Thompson Boling Arena.

Thompson Boling's clear bag policy is still in place, and all bags will be checked before entrants pass through the metal detectors.

A change in state law and SEC policy made alcohol sales possible on campus, and the Knoxville Beer Board approved the university vendor's permit in August.

Beer will be sold at concession stands and kiosks by licensed and trained servers. Everyone must show a valid photo ID to purchase beer, and they will be limited to two alcoholic beverages at a time. They must also be able to produce a valid ID anywhere in the arena, because law enforcement or event staff may ask to see it.

The beer will be poured into clear cups, and sales will be stopped thirty minutes before the end of the show.

Anyone who passes alcohol to a minor, uses a fake ID, or appears intoxicated will be ejected and could be charged.

His next stop is in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday. He'll be in Nashville on Saturday.