KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The woman known for TLC's hit show, Long Island Medium, will be in Knoxville in April to share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works.

Theresa Caputo will deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way.

The show will be at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on April 16, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, and at the box office.

Tickets start at $39.75 (plus applicable service charges) and are subject to change. Purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

According to a release, “The Experience” brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans, as she lets spirit guide her through the audience.

“The experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about witnessing something life-changing” said Theresa Caputo. “It’s like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

The show Long Island Medium follows Theresa’s life as a typical Long Island mom with one very big difference – she can communicate with the dead.

Theresa has been a practicing medium for over 20 years. She helps individuals find closure by delivering healing messages. For Theresa, this is not just her job, this is her life.

In addition to her television show, Theresa has appeared on programs including “Jay Leno,” “Jimmy Fallon,” “Steve Harvey,” “Live with Kelly and Michael,” “Dr. Oz,” & “The Today Show.”

Theresa’s latest book, “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again”, was released in 2017 and debuted on the NY Times Best-Seller List at #3.

Her second book titled “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up” was released in September 2014 and debuted at #9 on the NY Times Best Seller List. Her first book titled “There’s More to Life Than This” was released in the fall of 2013.