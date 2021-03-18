Topgolf's opening in Farragut moving forward again after a nearly year-long pandemic delay

The company recently signed a lease agreement for the land on Outlet Drive.

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Progress on bringing Topgolf to the Knoxville area is moving forward again after nearly a year-long delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had temporarily halted construction of new venues that were in the development process back in May 2020 to focus on its existing venues.

Newly filed documents with the Knox County Register of Deeds Office on March 18 show that wait has ended.

Topgolf has resumed progress on the Farragut location and has entered into a lease with the South Carolina-based limited liability company 'TN Knoxville Furrow' for nearly 16 acres of land on Outlet Drive in Farragut just off Interstate 40.

The lease is for 20 years, with four renewal terms every five years.

Topgolf has not released a date for construction to begin on the Farragut location. The town said it hoped to see the entertainment venue open in 2020, but that plan was dashed by the pandemic.

The plan to bring Topgolf to the Knoxville area has been a few years in the making. Farragut mayor Ron Williams said the town first approached Topgolf in 2015 and actively began recruiting the attraction in 2018. In 2019, the town approved zoning changes needed to allow the attraction to build at the leased location near Cotton Eyed Joe.

"Topgolf is like a magnet. So whenever there is one in the area then there's other businesses that want to flock around and be near it because it draws people in and they want those same customers," Williams said.

Williams said it will serve as an anchor to bring other businesses to the area and hopes to attract another hotel, restaurants, and maybe a dinner theater.

Farragut said construction is expected cost roughly $20 million and could bring 300 new jobs.

If you're unfamiliar with the Dallas-based chain, Topgolf is essentially an advanced golf driving range with game elements similar to bowling or darts. Players take turns hitting a personalized microchipped ball at one of 11 targets on the 240-yard range. The closer you get to a bullseye on the range with your ball, the more points you get.