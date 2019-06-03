GATLINBURG, Tenn. — "We all got a hillbilly bone down deep inside, no matter where you from you just can't hide it, and when the band starts banging and the fiddle saws, you can't help but hollering, Yee Haw!"

Country star Blake Shelton's Ole Red Gatlinburg is open and we got to take a look inside and bring you back a 360-degree tour.

Their grand opening isn't until March 13 but shows are already happening.

Ole Red organizers said this has been a long time coming but they're excited to finally get the ball rolling.

The two-story restaurant, bar and music venue is located at 511 Parkway in Gatlinburg near the Margaritaville resort.

The first floor includes a full bar, booths and tables that face the stage which is at the center of the restaurant, and a gif shop.

You can head up the stairs and check out a full Gatlinburg-themed mural spanning across the wall.

Once you're upstairs, you'll find tables around the balcony that look down at the state and another full bar.

It is the third Shelton-inspired bar, restaurant and music venue owned and operated by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. The first was in his home town in Tishomingo, Oklahoma and the second in Nashville.

WATCH: Take a 360° tour of Blake Shelton's Ole Red Gatlinburg

Ole Red Gatlinburg displays its many hues

There will be a week-long grand opening celebration from March 11-17.

There will be multiple events throughout the week, including a grand opening private concert with Blake Shelton that you could win tickets to!

RELATED: Blake Shelton to perform show during Ole Red Gatlinburg grand opening this month

Starting Monday, March 11, you can catch live music starting at 11:30 a.m. and try the full menu, including signature items, such as the “Champagne of Fried Chicken,” and Gatlinburg-only specialties, like the “Ober Gatlin-burger,” plus Blake-approved cocktails and a great selection of local beers.

"Gatlinburg has always been a place where I've had a good time, and it's just awesome for me to get to be a part of this community through Ole Red," said Blake Shelton. "I can't wait to get my band down there to play – it's going to be an amazing night."

RELATED: Blake Shelton-inspired Ole Red Gatlinburg hiring ahead of spring grand opening

If you don't want to wait for all the food and festivities, the restaurant is open with live music every day and shows already going on.

You can purchase tickets through an online auction that starts Feb. 15. Proceeds go to the Gatlinburg-Pittman High School Music Program

For more information on Ole Red, hours, performance times or anything else, visit the Ole Red Gatlinburg website.