Read City USA: Explore the world from home with new Knox County Library game, "Pilot Pursuit"

Players will take up 20 challenges such as trying out a new recipe or learning some words of a new language, to decode a secret message.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More people are spending time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which means they also have more time to play a new game from the Knox County Library — "Pilot's Pursuit."

The game will give players 20 challenges including trying out a new recipe from another culture, learning 10 words in a foreign language, identifying trees and plants in the yard and reading new books. Players will be challenged to write letters to authors, read different genres and read new formats such as graphic novels.

Once players beat a challenge, they will be able to scratch a landmark off a board to reveal a clue. The clues help decode a secret message and once all the challenges are complete, players can pick up a coupon sheet for prizes. They include treats and adventures organized by Knox County businesses.

Game cards are available at all library locations, according to officials. Pilot's Pursuit can be played until the end of the year, Dec. 31.

The program complements Read City 2020, an initiative from Mayor Glenn Jacobs to collectively log 500,000 hours of reading as a community. The Knox County Library also launched "Read Around the World" in January, to track reading hours in the Read City USA app or in a paper passport.

Pilot's Pursuit continues the theme of exploring the world through books, officials said.