KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Will Gott has always been a huge fan of Garth Brooks. His mother Tracy said he has sung Brooks' songs in church and school talent shows for years. On Saturday, one of Will's dreams came true.

It started out when some of Will's friends sent his story to a radio station in Knoxville. Tracy said the station forwarded Will's story to Garth Brooks. On Friday, Tracy said she received a call from Chuck, who is Brooks' road manager. Garth Brooks wanted to meet will before the Saturday night concert at Neyland Stadium.

Tracy captured the moment Will met the man he looks up to. The two joked around, and Will began singing "Unanswered Prayers" to Brooks, who then joined in on the song.

Tracy said Will is currently attending Sullivan South High School. Will was diagnosed with autism and is intellectually delayed. He has been in Mrs. Hawthorne's Special Needs Class for the past six years. This is his last year at the school.

What are Will's plans after he graduates? He said he is going to go on tour full time when he gets his own tour bus!

Tracy said it was always Will's dream to sing with Garth Brooks, and it has finally come true.

RELATED: Garth Brooks signs UT student's graduation cap

RELATED: 'BEST night of the BEST week' | Garth Brooks shines in Neyland Stadium

RELATED: Garth Brooks sings "Rocky Top" during Neyland Stadium concert

RELATED: Garth Brooks wants fans to have the time of their life on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium