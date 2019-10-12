KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Trolls LIVE! is hosting its first-ever live tour and making a stop in Knoxville in June 2020.

Poppy, Branch and all their Trolls friends come to life on stage in Trolls LIVE! at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on June 16 and June 17 for two Trolls-tastic performances.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 20, 2019 and can be purchased at www.TrollsLIVE.com.

According to the release, the journey begins when the Trolls’ Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show! Poppy, Branch, Cooper, Cloud Guy, Satin and Chenille, Smidge, Guy Diamond, Fuzzbert, Biggie and Mr. Dinkles invite you into the colorful world of Troll Village for this interactive performance only the Trolls can create. This is one Trolls party you won’t want to miss!

The world of the Trolls comes alive in this totally interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything the Trolls love – singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter and plenty of hugs. The extravaganza utilizes the latest in scenic projection, puppetry, media technology and features a host of special effects and interactive surprises. Trolls LIVE! includes two acts with an intermission and will enchant both children and adults with its popular Trolls show-stopping songs, as well as introduce audiences to all-new electrifying Trolls music and choreography.

