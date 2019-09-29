KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thousands of people in East Tennessee will get to see Macklemore for free after standing in line for tickets Saturday morning.

U.S. Cellular gave away over 3,000 tickets at its Knoxville-area locations to go see the rapper in concert next month. U.S. Cellular said it is celebrating its 35th anniversary by hosting the free concert.

Some fans waited in line for hours to get the tickets.

"We've had people centered since 4 a.m. at other locations in Knoxville, said Jennifer Simmons, U.S. Cellular Sales Manager. "We've had people waiting since midnight last night staying over, so that's pretty exciting."

The concert is on October 25 at 7 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.

U.S. Cellular also said its stores will be holding a sweepstakes for VIP tickets to the show with one winner getting access to an artist meet and greet, a merchandise package and a $50 concessions voucher. Thirty-five others will receive two VIP tickets to the show.

You can learn more about the event and where to find tickets in September at this link.

Macklemore, a hip-hop artist and songwriter from Seattle, Washington, has won four Grammy Awards. As of August 2019, the music video “Thrift Shop” has amassed 1.3 billion views on YouTube. He was honored with the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award from MusiCares in 2019 in recognition of his commitment to helping others in the addiction recovery process.

