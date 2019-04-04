Today staff and patients at UT Medical Center celebrated the gift of life. The ceremony highlighted a few of the cases that touched the hospital this year.

That included the story of Nathan Davis, a man who donated a kidney to his father when he died. The journey of Suzy Sawyer, a registered nurse who received a liver, was also highlighted.

The goal of the ceremony was to celebrate that brave and rare gift of life, and encourage it to continue.

"It's a chance at life beyond life," said Julia Davis, the mother of Nathan Davis. "People are at their end, without organ donation it allows people to experience all the beauty life would have to offer otherwise."

Davis says she's seen both ends of the experience with her son and husband, and called the donation an incredible gift. Her son Nathan also saved five other lives through his generosity.

You can learn more about becoming a donor at donatelife.net.