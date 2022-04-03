Immersive Van Gogh exhibit coming to Knoxville

The location of the exhibit and when it will open has not yet been announced. However, the website does hint that it will be open this summer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Art lovers and those alike in East Tennessee will soon be able to experience a one-of-a-kind exhibit in Knoxville.

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition will be "making its mark in the heart of Knoxville" this year, according to the exhibits website.

The exhibit features Van Gogh's work in an immersive way. His work is projected on the walls, the floors—you name it.

The exhibit has 500,000 cubic feet of projections, 60,600 frames of video and 90 million pixels all showcasing Van Gogh's artwork.