Did you know one of WBIR's first shows was 'The Birthday Dog?'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's time for a little throwback!

WBIR became Knoxville's second TV station on air in August 1956. According to the East Tennessee Historical Society, one of the station's first shows was a children's program called "The Birthday Dog."

The Birthday Dog was a dog with amnesia who couldn't remember his own birthday.

He co-hosted the hour-long morning show with Al Curtis, also known as Uncle Fud, featuring black-and-white cartoons, commercials and 30 to 40 birthday announcements every day to make up for The Birthday Dog not remembering his own, according to the historical society.

The Birthday Dog celebrated his last birthday in 1964.