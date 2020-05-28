x
Working 9 to 5 (from home) | Dolly Parton releases new song about challenges due to the coronavirus

The song, "When Life is Good Again," talks about being a better person and learning from challenges to grow and improve.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Dolly Parton arrives at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Dolly Parton is still working nine to five, even if it's from home. She released a new song, "When Life is Good Again," on Wednesday.

The song talks about many of the challenges people face due to the spread of the coronavirus. Even as people stay inside and isolate themselves to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Dolly promises that "life will be good again."

In it, she also discusses growing into a better person after overcoming challenges and being open to new experiences. In the song, she focuses on living in-the-moment and promises that "life will be good again."

It was first released on Entertainment Weekly. She has also read bedtime stories online during the coronavirus pandemic, and her Imagination Library is giving students who have been away from school for several months free books for the summer.

