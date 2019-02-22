Love going to zoo? Do you also love wine? Have we got news for you!

Zoo Knoxville announced a new event coming in April that will pair more than 75 red, white, rosé, and sparkling wines with a safari.

►READ MORE: That's the spirit! Legislation would allow Zoo Knoxville to serve alcohol

It's called 'Wild Vine.' the zoo and Rhizome Productions will be hosting the inaugural event on Friday, April 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

More than 30 wineries from around the world will be participating. The zoo said event-goers will also be able to sample craft beer from five breweries and spirits from five distilleries as they take a 'liquid safari' through the zoo.

"Animal encounters, live entertainment and local food trucks will create the most exotic wine-tasting event in Knoxville," the zoo said.

Tickets will also include a keepsake tasting glass for unlimited sample pours from vendors. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to support the Zoo's conservation work.

A limited number of discounted early bird tickets are now on sale for $50. Zoo passholders and Circle of Friends members can purchase those for $45.

You an find more info on zooknoxville.org.