KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jazz musician Brian Clay was a music scene favorite in Atlanta, but now calls Knoxville home. He recently joined 10News anchor Russell Biven for a 10Tune Up.

Clay, who host Jazzspirations on 99.7FM, recently received the 2019 Arts Award from the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Commemorative Commission of Knoxville for his contribution to our community.

We thank Brian for his time....and patience with Russell. Check out their driving duets below.