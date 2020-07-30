7-year-old South Carolina girl needs heart transplant

Faith Dixon, 7, has struggled with heart issues since being born. Now, her mom says her heart is failing and she's looking for support.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Even before Felicia Jones' daughter Faith was born, she knew she was special.

"I knew from the moment that she kicked inside of me that Faith was going to be a fighter... and that she's here for a reason," Jones said.

While carrying Faith, Jones learned of the fight both she and her daughter would have in the years to come.

"Faith was born with a heart defect.... I found out when I was five months pregnant with her," Jones said. "They only gave her a 20 percent chance of survival, so they didn't think that she was going to make it with her heart condition, but she's here."

Over the years, Faith has had a lot of challenges, receiving numerous surgeries to try to repair her heart, but now, at seven-years-old, her mom says her heart is failing.

"It's a lot. I try to stay strong for Faith. I know I can't show her that it's bothering me," Jones said. "She even asked me one time, 'Mommy, why can't I get your heart?' And, if it was that simple, she would've had my heart."

For now, they're on the waiting list for a new heart and collecting donations for the procedures ahead.

"To get my new heart... I can go run, I can do, I can play," Faith said.

To donate, visit the Children's Organ Transplant Association and search for Faith Dixon.