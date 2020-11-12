KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A Covid Christmas is a look back at the crazy year that was 2020 and how people celebrated the holidays during the coronavirus pandemic.
From classrooms to opening presents to celebrating at home, the lockdown of 2020 changed how we celebrated the holidays during this unprecedented year.
This book offers a positive and encouraging look at celebrating during Covid-19.
Will Tapper wrote the book with the help of his wife, Olivia.
He turned to the freelance services website fiverr to find an artist to bring his story to life. He partnered with Farzan Mughal to illustrate A Covid Christmas.