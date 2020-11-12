The illustrated book offers an encouraging look at celebrating during the pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A Covid Christmas is a look back at the crazy year that was 2020 and how people celebrated the holidays during the coronavirus pandemic.

From classrooms to opening presents to celebrating at home, the lockdown of 2020 changed how we celebrated the holidays during this unprecedented year.

This book offers a positive and encouraging look at celebrating during Covid-19.

Will Tapper wrote the book with the help of his wife, Olivia.