Outside the Five Points Market, minivans in the parking lot and wind chimes by the door welcome you inside.

70 years ago, it was classic cars in the lot and produce deals in the windows.

"I remember my mother saved coupons and we traveled to J&K and White Store to find the best buys of the day," Lyda Plemons says she remembers the old white grocery store even though it was across town from where she grew up.

She's one of the new vendors at the Five points Market; painting and sketching at a booth by the front door.

"I'm working on a graphite drawing of the Elijah Oliver place. I hiked up to it years ago and wanted to draw it. I love anything with history," Plemons said as she rubbed a pencil across the canvas.

Donna Sawalha opened the market a year ago after searching for a place to display her own crafts. Sawalha says she wants Five Points to be a place where start-ups and crafts can display their passions.

"It gives them a storefront to be able to put up their things," Sawalha said. "Most of them work regular jobs, so I'm able to watch it for them."

Aside from the sign, the storefront looks much as it did in 1948 when the White Store first opened.

When Susan Wyrick's grandparents opened the store, she says it was the first chain grocery store in Blount County and the largest.

"This is what they wanted to do for the community. They were all about serving the community," Wyrick said.

The Five Points Market is hosting a Christmas in July event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crafts and vendors will be set up in the parking lot, and Chef Mo's will be serving up lunch.

The market is located at 1413 East Broadway.

