AAA: How to prep your car for winter

From getting frost off of your car to making a winter weather car kit, we've got everything you need to know to winterize your car.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee weather can be unpredictable, so it's important to make sure your car is ready for the colder months.

According to AAA, you should include these items in an emergency kit in your car:

Water bottles

An ice scraper

Gloves

Shoes

Blankets

Jumper cables and chargers

A flashlight

Since more people are working from home right now, make sure you're driving your car at least once a week to make sure the battery stays charged.

Be sure to check your windshield wipers, tire pressure and tire tread before heading out on the roads.

For additional help with frost, AAA suggests covering your windshield with a towel, tarp or folded sheet. You can use the windshield wipers to hold it in place.

AAA also recommends making a solution at home to pretreat your windshield.

According to AAA, you can take three parts white vinegar and one part water and spray the solution on the window. Let it sit for a few minutes and wipe it off.

A few things to avoid, never use metal scrapers. It can scratch the glass and damage wiper blades.

Also, do not use hot water. It can crack your glass.