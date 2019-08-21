KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Finding a good fit for after-school care can be a challenge especially if your child has special needs.

At After Stars, every kid is a star.

The team at the after school program recognizes each child's interest and creates a supportive environment.

Soren really likes to draw.

"He came in being a great artist," Jill Summers said. "We kind of made sure to accommodate by setting up his own desk with his own crayons and paper and his own TV where he can watch movies because he really likes to draw by looking at movies, especially Disney movies."

Soren likes to draw and color pictures at After Stars after school care

Jill Summers comes up with the specific activities for students in the After Stars Autism Academy. It's just one of CedarBrook Outreach's youth programs.

Jill found the key to unlock potential.

"They all have different needs and different interests. It's really just getting to know the students," she said.

Jill Summers comes up with enriching activities for kids with Autism

"We want to provide and safe and nurturing Christian environment for our students with Autism and special needs because parents need to work," Sheri Stidham with After Stars said.

She said many of the parents are raising their children alone so the program provides a practical benefit for parents.

She knows the difference After Stars makes for the students. She also sees the difference After Stars makes for the students.

"These kids are incredible. It's really like home to them. A lot of them have been coming for years and they are very secure here," Sheri said.

Sheri Stidham works with older students in the After Stars after school program

For the younger kids, play is a big part of the program. Older students focus on what Sheri calls work jobs at West Park Baptist Church, which hosts the program.

"Going and filling coffee areas for Sunday school. We go and do recycling. We collect groceries because we have a food pantry here at the church," she said.

The students there find nourishment for their spirits and minds and Soren finds appreciation for his art.

Another CedarBrook Outreach program meets on Thursdays. It's for adults with special needs.